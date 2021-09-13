Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $73,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

MPC stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

