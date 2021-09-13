Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKS. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 187.15 ($2.45) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

