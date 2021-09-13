Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

