Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.71 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.