MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.17

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $13,605.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00175936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,856.74 or 1.00274211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.70 or 0.07186243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00903542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002967 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.