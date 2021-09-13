Massnet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.54 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Massnet has a total market cap of $52.44 million and $8.54 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00369438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

