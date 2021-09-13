Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $347.82. 3,233,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.45 and a 200-day moving average of $369.07. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

