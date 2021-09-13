Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Head to Head Review

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.7% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Materialise and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $209.16 million 6.08 -$8.14 million ($0.07) -335.14 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 19.23 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Materialise.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Materialise and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33

Materialise presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -1.47% 0.85% 0.38% Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -17.39% 28.37%

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

