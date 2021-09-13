Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $633,086.25 and approximately $924.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,780.51 or 0.99942851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.06 or 0.00846002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00431799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00310875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00072898 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.