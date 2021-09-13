MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Boosted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in MEDNAX by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.