Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

