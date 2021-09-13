Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

