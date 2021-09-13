Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $188.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.