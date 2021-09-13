Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $155.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

