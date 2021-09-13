Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RYTM opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.