Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

MRVL opened at $61.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

