Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

