Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

