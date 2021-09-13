Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

