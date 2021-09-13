Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $131,575.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00119796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00175969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.16 or 1.02158327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.54 or 0.07298552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.00892098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

