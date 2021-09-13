Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $94,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.