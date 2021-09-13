Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

