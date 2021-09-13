Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

