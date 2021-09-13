Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,604.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $598.72 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

