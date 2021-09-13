Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

UL opened at $54.73 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

