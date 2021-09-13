Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,597,620. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $189.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.