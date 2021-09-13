Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042061 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

