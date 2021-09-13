MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. MetLife reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

