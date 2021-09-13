MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:MFV opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.