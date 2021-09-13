MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:MFV opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07.
About MFS Special Value Trust
