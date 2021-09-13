MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $555.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $612.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $653.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.41. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Context Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 104,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

