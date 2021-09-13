Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MAA stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.