Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.93.

MAA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $190.11. 322,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,319. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

