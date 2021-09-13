Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

