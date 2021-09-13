Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $82.62 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

