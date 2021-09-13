Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,783,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,993,000 after purchasing an additional 415,920 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.