Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 20,786 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.15 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

