Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post $142.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.55 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $583.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $657.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $670.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.