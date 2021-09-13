Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $751.50 or 0.01663689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $25.66 million and $155,844.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 34,140 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

