Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

NASDAQ AVO opened at $20.58 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 29.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $5,774,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

