Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.36

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

