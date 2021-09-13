Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,822 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $690.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

