Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

