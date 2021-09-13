Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ORTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $358.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

