Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 841 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

