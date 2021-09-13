Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,226 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of -79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

