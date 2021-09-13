Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

