Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

