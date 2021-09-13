Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

