MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

MDB stock opened at $488.80 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

