MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $549.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $488.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.72. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

